Breaking News
Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari, Osinbajo, Onyeama meet
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari, Osinbajo, Onyeama meet
ADVERTISEMENT

Xenophobic Attacks: Buhari, Osinbajo, Onyeama meet

By . Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday met behind closed doors with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Jeoffrey Onyeama at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President’s Personal Assistant on New Media, Alhaji Bashir Ahmed, posted the pictures of the meeting on his twitter handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

A presidential source confided in NAN that the agenda of the meeting, which is currently ongoing, would include the ongoing xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

Buhari had on Sept. 3 dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa his deep concerns over the unabated attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa since Aug. 29.

NAN reports that South Africans commenced fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to Nigerians and other nationals and in the process killed three people.

Details later. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.