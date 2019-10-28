Xenophobic attack: Abia govt empowers 20 South Africa returnees

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has empowered and trained 20 South Africa returnees of Abia State origin as part of the state government resettlement and reintegration process for the returnees.

The Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Diaspora Matters and Special Duties, Dr (Mrs.) Ngozi Ogbonna-Erondu said the assistance is being provided by the state government in the resettlement and reintegration of the South Africa returnees.

She said this is in fulfillment of the promise made to the returnees by Dr Ikpeazu when they called on him on October 07, 2019.

She said the empowerment has been based on the interests and preferences of the returnees.

“Some of them chose farming and have started training at Kritzenly Farm Ltd in Ntigha, a few are learning barbing, braiding etc in hair salons, two individuals are focusing on catering; one person is learning 3D graphic wall paper installation; while a few others joined family members in their business with the money received from the governor”.

Uche Nwaocha, one of the returnees who spoke on behalf of others, said they are pleased with the assistance received from Dr Ikpeazu.

The Special Adviser says the Diaspora office will continue to monitor the progress of the returnees, and provide guidance as needed.

