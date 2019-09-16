  1. Home
Xenophobic attack a disservice to black race – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo
A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo.
A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday broke his silence on the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa, describing it as disservice to the “country where it takes place, Africa and the black race.”
Obasanjo’s reaction was contained in a letter sent to a South African leader and   President of the Inkatha Freedom Party, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.
A copy of the letter was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta today by Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi.
Obasanjo in the letter, however, urged countries, whose citizens were affected including Nigeria, to table appropriate motions at the African Union (AU) and consider other measures if the situation  continues.
The former President also declared that there was “need for fence-mending, reconciliation and wound-binding between South Africa and the countries whose citizens have been victims of xenophobia and afrophobia in South Africa.”

