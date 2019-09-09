Xenophobia: SERAP seeks $10bn compensation for victims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has asked Mrs Soyata Maiga, chairperson of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights to take South Africa to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights and seek an effective remedy and reparation for Nigerian victims.

In the open letter dated September 6, 2019 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation also urged the commission to “seek in the case to the African Court, punitive damages and adequate compensation of $10bn on behalf of hundreds of Nigerian victims and their families.

“This amount will sufficiently take into account individual harm suffered by victims.”

