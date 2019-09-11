Xenophobia: S/A Immigration delays evacuation of Nigerians (+ video)

ADVERTISEMENT

The evacuation of Nigerians from South Africa, following the xenophobic attacks on them, was on Wednesday delayed by the country’s immigration authorities.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission, confirmed the development to newsmen at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Wednesday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Air Peace B777 aircraft conveying the first batch of 317 Nigerians who had indicated interest to return was scheduled to have arrived Nigeria by 2.00p.m.

Dabiri-Erewa said the South African Immigration Services had insisted on conducting another round of documentation on the returnees which led to the delay.

According to her, the flight manifest shows that 231 males and 86 females are preparing to return home.

She said the returnees were being expected later in the day.

The commission chairman said that the returnees would be profiled upon arrival and given stipends to move to their respective states.

Dabiri-Erewa said that the Federal Government would also support those willing to acquire skills in collaboration with the Bank of Industry.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Monday ordered the immediate evacuation of Nigerians who had indicated interest to leave South Africa after receiving report from the Special Envoy deployed to the country. (NAN)

