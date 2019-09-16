  1. Home
  3. Xenophobia: Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria
Xenophobia: Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria

By Muideen Olaniyi Published Date
Xenophobic attacks
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari (R) at the State House in Abuja, Nigeria, July 11, 2018
South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has apologised to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.
Ramaphosa’s apology was conveyed to  President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja by his two special envoys to Nigeria.
Details later…

