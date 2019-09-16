Xenophobia: Ramaphosa apologises to Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has apologised to Nigeria over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the country.

Ramaphosa’s apology was conveyed to President Muhammadu Buhari in the State House, Abuja by his two special envoys to Nigeria.

Details later…

