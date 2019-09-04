Xenophobia: Police beef up security at Shoprite in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

Following attack on Nigerians living in South Africa, the Nigerian Police on Wednesday beefed up security presence around Shoprite Lugbe, along the airport road Abuja.

Shoprite is a South Africa retail company operating in Nigeria as well as other African Countries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Capital Territory Police Commissioner, Mr Bala Ciroma sent special force to forestall any reprisal attack.

NAN gathered that some residents of Abuja were already gathering in their numbers to attack the Shoprite in an attempt to revenge the ill treatment of Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking in a radio programme, Ciroma said that the police had already deployed a significant number of its security personnel to curtail any reprisal attack.

When NAN visited the mall, some stern looking policemen were already on ground to quell any reprisal attack by the mob.

It would be recalled that some Nigerians on Tuesday in Lagos also staged a protest at Shoprite premises along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, which caused huge traffic gridlock.

The protesters called for a shutdown of all businesses that were owned by South Africans in the country.

Also on Tuesday some Nigerian laid siege on an outlet of Shoprite located inside Circle Mall in the Jakande area of Lagos State.

The attacks on Nigerians in South Africa angered many Nigerians who have been calling for a boycott of South African businesses in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a special envoy to the South African President, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa, to register his displeasure over the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

Buhari expressed deep concerned about reported attacks on Nigerian citizens and property in South Africa.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the attack on Nigerians by South Africans was unfortunate, adding that Nigeria and Nigerians invested a great deal in the pulling down of apartheid.

He said that the acts of xenophobia were contrary to the ideals that South African leaders, including incumbent president, fought for and for which many gave their lives. (NAN)

