Xenophobia: Ohaneze, APC condemn attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

The Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Anambra state, Chief Damian Ogene Okeke and the South-East APC Young Progressive Forum have condemned the attacks on Nigerians and others Africans in South Africa.

They described the attacks especially on Nigerians as diplomatic hatred and envy.

Chief Okeke, who spoke to journalists in Awka, Anambra state, on Wednesday questioned the essence of the renewed attacks on Nigerians, which has resulted to gruesome murder, looting, burning of property mostly owned by Nigerians.

According to him, despite the fortunes Nigerians spent to secure South Africa’s freedom from their colonial masters, they still hate Nigerians.

He called on the special envoy dispatched by President Muhammadu Buhari to the South African government to deal decisively with those mindless criminals who attacked and prevented Nigerians to freely conduct their businesses.

“It’s so sad; I wish late Nelson Mandela could resurrect to see his people attacking a country that help fought for the freedom of South Africa.”

He however said there was no reason for the retaliatory attack by Nigerians because over 80 percent of the employees in those companies are Nigerians.

“Attacking these enterprises in this harsh economic situation in the country is unwarranted because most of staff in the South African companies are Nigerians. How would these employees survive with their families under the present economic situation,” he said.

He said since the South African government has failed to protect the lives of Nigerians, Nigerians should take up any available means to defend themselves.

