Xenophobia: CSO calls on FG to direct Nigerians to return home

Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to immediately direct all Nigerians living in South Africa to return home.

The Executive Director of CASER, Mr Frank Tietie made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“The action is necessary to prevent more Nigerians from losing their lives in the xenophobic attack, which the South Africans are currently carrying out on Nigerians living in that country.’’

He said that the South African government was complicit in the xenophobic attacks by its inaction, adding that Nigerian government and its citizens must institute proper reprisal actions by sanctioning their business interests in Nigeria.

Tietie also called on Nigerians to boycott South African businesses beginning with the telecommunication companies in Nigeria and switch to Nigerian owned telecom companies.

“They must immediately stop the South Africa enslavement of the satellite TV space of Nigeria by refusing to renew their subscriptions.

“The Nigerian Attorney General of the Federation must immediately commence proper legal proceedings at the proper forum to seek compensation for all Nigerian victims of the perennial and irresponsible xenophobic attacks by this generation of ungrateful and depraved South Africans.

“Where necessary, the AGF should not hesitate to further institute proper actions to seek sanctions against identified South Africans under the present International Criminal Law regime,’’ he stressed.

The Executive Director also called on Nigerian government to issue a warning to consider the expropriation of all South African business interests in Nigeria in the event of another xenophobic attack on Nigerians. (NAN)

