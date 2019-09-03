Xenophobia: Close South African embassy in Nigeria now, Rep member tells FG

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of House of Representatives, representing Ibadan North federal constituency, Hon. Musiliudeen Akinremi, has frowned at the incessant attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, urging the Federal Government to recall Nigeria’s envoy to South Africa and close down the South African embassy in the country within the next 24 hours.

Akinremi, who is the Vice Chairman, House of Representatives committee on science and technology, described the Monday’s killings of Nigerians in South Africa as heinous.

He decried international communities’ continuous silence on the endless attacks on Nigerians in foreign lands.

The lawmaker, in a chat with journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, said: “Enough is enough and an injustice to one is an injustice to all.”

He asked those perpetrating the dastard acts to go back to their history and would know how Nigerian government stood by their country and its people during the Apartheid, and on very many occasions.

“These actions taken against Nigerians by South Africans is so unjustified and is an international crime against humanity.

“As lawmakers and voice of the Nigerian people, we must rise up and call on President Muhammadu Buhari to do something against South African interests in Nigeria.”

“We must continue to insist on the rule of law and the observance of due process at all times. Let the law there take its course whenever crimes are committed by Nigerians.”

“Our government appears to have been too silent about these happenings. Its very sad and disturbing. I think there should be a diplomatic face-off between Nigeria and South Africa by now.”

“We should recall the Nigerian Ambassador and consequently give a 24-hour notice to his South African counterpart to vacate our country.”

“More stringent measures are proposed to follow. The incessant killings and molestation are not acceptable in any sane society.”

“Let us wake up from our slumber. Exploration by our people for greener pastures elsewhere should not be an invitation to graveyards because decapitation is not solution to a headache,” Akinremi fumed.

Akinremi argued further that the South African government was engaging in a conspiracy act for its alleged silence and inability to arrest the culprits.

He added that since Buhari was elected to protect lives of citizens wherever they are, it behooves on the federal government to rise to this clarion call and safeguard the lives and business interests of Nigerians, “as we are doing here to protect all South African investments and its people.”

