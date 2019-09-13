Xenophobia: Anambra commends Air Peace for evacuating Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State government has commended the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyeama, for rescuing displaced Nigerians in South Africa in the ongoing xenophobic attacks against African and Asian immigrants.

The state government also stated the Air Peace chairman gesture was the height of philanthropic activities and love for the country, that must be commended by Nigerians.

The commendations is contained in a statement issued in Awka , the Anambra State capital on Friday, by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba.

According to Adinuba, “The huge humanitarian gesture is the latest in a series of philanthropic activities by the Air Peace chairman.

“No persons, not even our suffering and frightened Nigerians in South Africa, sought free flights when Chief Onyema decided to offer one of his planes to the former apartheid country to bring our distressed people home at no cost to them.

“The flight must have cost him at least N50m in view of the fact that the machine spent an additional two nights in at Oliver Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, causing the airline to pay more to the South African aviation authorities.

“We also note that Chief Onyeama didn’t know any of the person he lifted all the way from Johannesburg free. He was only moved by sheer patriotism and love of humanity, especially the downtrodden and the distressed.

“As is already well known, Chief Onyeama went into airline business five years ago to create jobs for Nigerians, enhance business opportunities in the industry for our citizens and enhance Nigeria’s presence in global business.

“He exemplifies the principle of solidarity with the human family and commitment to the common good”

The Anambra State government, while encouraging the Federal Government to do everything within its power to bring back as soon as possible over 500 Nigerians who have signified interest to leave South Africa immediately, thanked all Nigerians for supporting the Federal Government’s robust response to the latest wave of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

