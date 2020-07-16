WTO: Trade Minister inaugurates campaign team for Okonjo-Iweala

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, has inaugurated a Campaign Strategy team for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala who is vying for the position of the next Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO)

Adebayo, while inaugurating the team in Abuja, Thursday, said the team was key to ensuring that the Nigerian candidate emerge as the Director-General of WTO.

“An eminently qualified candidate in the position of Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala with proven leadership, bold reformer, skillful negotiator with abilities to broker numerous agreements that would promote fair trade should be selected for the position of the Director General of the WTO; I am confident that Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala possesses the qualities to lead the most important global multilateral body,” the Minister said.

He said the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to nominate Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Nigeria’s candidate for the position of Director- General of WTO was taken in good faith, given the overriding consideration of the need to host Africa’s chance and for the promotion of gender mainstreaming at the world’s top trade post

He expressed optimism that the Nigerian candidate would emerge as the next Director General of WTO based on her capabilities and wealth of experience at the highest level of World Bank as a Development Economist, Diplomat and one of the Africa’s most trusted technocrats.

He therefore charged the team to develop winning strategy for the candidate and also called on stakeholders, media, public, private and trading partners to give necessary support that Nigerian candidate requires to emerge as the WTO Director General for the term 2021 – 2025.

