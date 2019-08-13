WSCIJ Founder Olorunyomi to speak at journalism confab in S/Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Mr Dapo Olorunyomi will be among the keynote speakers for the 2019 African Investigative Journalism Conference (AIJC) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The AIJC which holds from 28 to 30 October, 2019 is Africa’s premier annual investigative journalism conference organised by the Journalism Programme of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) in Johannesburg.

A statement by the WSCIJ Coordinator, Mrs Motunrayo Alaka said the conference gives African and international investigative journalists an opportunity to learn new skills, hear about the top investigative stories and share experiences.

Mr Olorunyomi has been described as an icon of investigative journalism in Nigeria. A book of essays in honour of the WSCIJ Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times Limited, was unveiled on May 27, at the Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Olorunyomi is an award-winning journalist with varied experience in Nigeria and internationally. He was a co-founder of The News magazine in Lagos, and the Enterprise Editor at defunct Next Newspapers, before founding WSCIJ.

