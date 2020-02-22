Wrestling camp opens Monday for Olympic qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) will open camp on Monday in Yenagoa for the forth-coming Africa-Oceania Olympic qualifiers.

The President of the federation, Daniel Igali, made this public in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

“The qualifiers will take place in the Moroccan city of El Jadida from 13th to 15th March.

“During the camping exercise, the wrestlers will be guided by coaches Purity Akuh, Victor Kodei, Joe Oziti and Happiness Burutu,” Igali said.

He said that 10 wrestlers, who participated and excelled at the recently concluded African Championships in Algiers, would be in camp.

Igali also stated that the wrestlers would train alongside their sparring partners in the Bayelsa capital during the camping period before the final selection and departure for Morocco for the qualifiers.

The NWF boss stated that there were no automatic tickets for athletes as selection would be on merit.

“Seriousness in training, determination and strong desire to compete are some of the criteria that will be used to choose who makes the team to Morocco.

“All invited athletes, with their sparring partners, are expected in Yenagoa latest on Sunday (23rd February) to commence training the next day,’’ Igali said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that only Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) secured qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics so far.

The six-time African champion booked her place in Tokyo by winning bronze at the World Championships in Kazakhstan last year, her third medal at the world stage.

Seven wrestlers represented Nigeria at the last Olympics in Rio. (NAN)

