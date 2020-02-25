Breaking News
BREAKING: Court convicts Olisa Metuh over N400m
World’s oldest man dies in Japan

A 112-year-old Japanese man recognised as the world’s oldest living man earlier this month has died, local media reported on Tuesday.

Chitetsu Watanabe, a resident of the central Japanese city of Joetsu, died on Sunday, Kyodo News reported.

Born on March 5, 1907, Watanabe, lived in a nursing home.

He received an official certificate as the world’s oldest living man from Guinness World Records on Feb. 12.

After graduating from agricultural school, Watanabe moved to Taiwan to work at a Japanese sugar production company there.

Following an 18-year stint there, he served in the Japanese military during World War II.

Watanabe returned to Niigata, his hometown, after the war and worked as a civil servant until his retirement.

Watanabe had five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, according to Kyodo.

The world’s oldest living person, Kane Tanaka, also lives in Japan.

She celebrated her 117-year-old birthday in January.(dpa/NAN)

