World Teachers’ Day: Abiodun recalls union leader sacked by Amosun

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Saturday recalled former State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Oludare Ilekoya, who was sacked by the immediate past governor, Ibikunle Amosun in 2016.

Ilekoya was sacked alongside 14 others over for allegedly engaging in political activities and insulting the government of Amosun, during the 2016 World Teachers’ Day celebration.

Abiodun also recalled Olusanjo Majekodunmi, a teacher with Mayflower school at Ikenne, Ikenne LGA, who was sacked in 2015, for allegedly setting an “offensive” English Language question for senior secondary school students of the state.

Daily Trust recalls that Amosun had converted the duo’s sack into compulsory retirement before he left office.

Speaking on Saturday during the 2019 World Teachers’ Day celebration at the MKO International Stadium, Abeokuta, Abiodun said the decision to reinstate the teachers was in line with his administration’s resolve to be just and fair to all.

Abiodun’s gesture was greeted with wild jubilation at the event, a development which made the governor paused his address momentarily.

The governor said he hoped the gesture would be reciprocated with increased commitment to duty and that appropriate lessons have been learnt.

“I approve the immediate reinstatement of Messrs. Olusanjo Majekodunmi and Oludare Ilekoya back to service from their compulsory retirement over the 2015 English Language examination question and 2016 World Teachers’ Day celebration respectively.

“This gesture is not only to encourage our teachers. It is dictated by natural justice, and it is the right thing to do. We believe in the adage that to err is human and to forgive is divine,” Abiodun declared.

