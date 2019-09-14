World of 49-year-old mute, blind amputee

ADVERTISEMENT

The life of 49-year-old Aminu Abubakar Buruwa has been full of thorns and disablements. He lost his hearing, sight and his right leg at different stages of his life.

Aminu, the first child of his mother and the second of his deceased father, lost hearing at just two months when he fell from his bed. It was his grandfather who discovered that he had lost his hearing. The grandpa noticed that Aminu was no longer responding to the same sounds he usually made to call his attention.

Aminu’s elder brother Lawali Abubakar described his stepbrother as easy going. He recalled that when they were children, they went to Islamiyah School together.

“As a deaf child, he often mimed what other children read from the Holy Quran,” he stated. He, however, recalled another sad episode in the life of Aminu when was knocked down by a fast-moving motorcycle on his way to the Islamiyah school.

Aminu who was 10 years old then sustained fractures on both legs, a situation that eventually led to the amputation of his right leg and forced him to remain at home until when he was 15 years.

But even as mute and an amputee, an industrious Aminu engaged in petty trading in a little shop along Marafa Danbaba road near his family house.

After some years, the business changed to other ventures which took him outside the state to places such as Republic of Chad and Maiduguri, Borno State where he engaged in buying and selling of smoked fish.

In 1997, he was diagnosed with glaucoma, which destroyed his vision, making him stay at home.

Lawali recalled that all efforts to save his vision failed including the one made by a Telecommunication Company, MTN and other concerned individuals.

With all the travails, Aminu got married at the age of 34 years but unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived.

Aminu’s mother remarried after a quarrel with his father. She has six other children with her second husband.

Now, Aminu is left contending with what life has to offer. He does many things by himself, such as washing his clothes and engages in all religious activities. He attends daily congregational prayers unaided. He moves around freely and can identify all his relations by touching them.

A neighbour, Kabiru Aliyu, attested to the brothers’ attachment to each other. “Even when Aminu encounters a problem on the road, only Lawali can make him accept what people wants him to do,” he said.

Lawali testified to Aminu’s stubbornness but described him as an easy-going individual. “People get on well with him.”

Aminu lives on the little he can get from alms at a spot by the roadside in his area. Lawali said all efforts to ensure his inclusion among the beneficiaries of the state government N6, 500 stipends for the physically-challenged was unsuccessful. “We tried all we could to make the people in-charge of payment include Aminu’s name but without success, so we just abandoned the struggle.”

A sign language expert, Faruk Ahmad Shehu, described Aminu’s case as ‘rare.’

Shehu, a lecturer at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, noted that Aminu could learn a lot when put under the care of specialists. “Cases like that of Aminu are rare, but when handled by experts at designated places or institutions, the persons talent can be harnessed rather than resorting to begging.”

