World Music Day: France holds concert in Nigeria

The Institut français du Nigéria on Saturday hosted the musical concert to celebrate this year’s World Music Day in Nigeria.

Mr Arnaud Dornor, the Director of the French Cultural Centre, in his address at the event, said that the celebration was designed to strengthen relations with Nigeria.

The World Music Day, “Fête de la musique, in French”, is an annual music celebration that takes place globally on 21st of June, every year.

According to him, on this Day, the citizens of a city or country are allowed and urged to play music outside in their neighborhoods or in public spaces and parks.

“We decided to organise free concerts whereby musicians play for fun and not for payment.

“The first all-day musical celebration on day of the summer solstice originated by the French Minister of Culture, Jack Lang and Maurice Fleuret, and was first celebrated in Paris in 1982.

“The day is now celebrated in over 120 countries around the world; this year, the Institut français du Nigéria decided to put spotlight on electronic music, inviting the French DJ Praktika.

“He has been living in West Africa; Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast and now Mali, for five years, which explains the breadth and originality of his music style.

“He infuses African tones into his electronic productions, and the result is definitely worth it,” Dornor said.

The director assured that France would continue to come up with measures to strengthen ties with Nigeria through its diverse cultures and values.

He described Nigeria as an important country in Africa and that France would work to develop cooperation in all fields, including the field of music and culture.

He noted that the efforts would build and strengthen relations with actors and stakeholders within the music sector.

The event featured live display of talking drums and other instruments, as well as two-hour DJ set by Praktika at the Institut.

The concert attracted people from all works of life to musical dance session with live music performances by local and international artistes. (NAN)

