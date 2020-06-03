World leaders to raise $7.4bn for infectious diseases fight

ADVERTISEMENT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will Thursday host world leaders at the Global Vaccine Summit where they hope to raise $7.4bn to fight infectious diseases like measles, typhoid and polio.

This was revealed in a statement on Tuesday from British Deputy High Commission’s Press and Public Relations officer Ndidiamaka Eze.

The statement further said the virtual event would see world leader pledge their support to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to protect a further 300 million children against infectious diseases.

The Global Vaccine Summit aims to raise at least US$7.4 billion to help Gavi save up to 8 million lives, the statement said.

