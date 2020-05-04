World leaders raise $8bn for coronavirus vaccines

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

– $8 billion for vaccines –

A teleconference of world leaders and philanthropists raises 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) to boost the search for a coronavirus vaccine, the European Union announces.

The donations come from around 40 countries, the UN, research institutes and philanthropic bodies, but not the United States.

– Europe eases lockdowns –

Around 15 countries in Europe begin the first phase of lifting their lockdowns affecting millions of people.

In Italy, people are allowed to meet family or gather in limited numbers. Construction sites and factories get back to work.

In Spain, small businesses such as hairdressers reopen for customer appointments. And in Germany, schools start opening in some regions.

In Hungary, thousands of students begin sitting school-leaving exams.

The Czech Republic says it will lift restrictions on international passenger road and rail transport on May 11.

– Global toll nears 250,000 –

At least 249,372 people have died of the novel coronavirus since the epidemic surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Monday based on official sources.

There have been 3,555,790 officially recorded cases spanning 195 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country, with 68,285 deaths out of 1,171,041 cases. Italy follows with 29,079 deaths, Britain with 28,734, Spain with 25,428 and France with 25,201.

– US faces 100,000 deaths by June –

The United States will pass the 100,000 coronavirus death mark by early June, according to several scientific models — none of which predict a summertime halt to the virus’s spread.

– WHO question China lab claim –

Washington has provided no evidence to support “speculative” claims by US leaders that the new coronavirus originated in a lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the World Health Organization says.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV attacks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “insane and evasive remarks” over the origins of the coronavirus.

– Nigeria eases restrictions –

Africa’s biggest city, Lagos, breathes a sigh of relief as it gets back to work at the end of a five-week coronavirus lockdown.

– Japan extends emergency –

Japan extends a nationwide state of emergency over the pandemic until May 31. The emergency, imposed on April 7, falls far short of measures seen in parts of Europe and the United States.

– Hospital on artificial island –

After turning a car park into an intensive care unit for coronavirus patients, Bahrain has set up its second field hospital, with 154 beds on a man-made island.

– Countering Trump ‘disinformation’ –

A political action committee called Defeat Disinfo says it has launched to counter false and misleading statements about the coronavirus pandemic from US President Donald Trump with a wide-ranging, tech-infused social media campaign. (AFP)

