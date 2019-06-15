World Elders Day: NGO calls for adequate respect for elders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) on Saturday called on Nigerians to give adequate to elders.

Sen. Eze Ajoku, President of the coalition made the call in a document made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, in commemoration of 2019 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

According to him, the day is set aside annually to recognise and create awareness about the plight of the elderly around the globe.

He said the coalition had embarked on this since its formation, working towards the establishment of a legal framework to create and define the rights, privileges and dignity of older persons in Nigeria.

He noted that the coalition was marking the day by sharing flyers to encourage Nigerians to shun unruly behaviours towards older persons and enjoined all to join the campaign to “Say No To Elder Abuse.”

He alleged that government had done very little to ameliorate the situation either through legislature, policies and education of the masses to avoid elders abuse.

He also blamed lack of national policy on ageing as well as lack of legally established rights and privileges for older persons.

“The question one will want to ask is; why would respect and care not be accorded to people who have contributed their quota to our National family and community development simply because they are old?

He added that the coalition had drafted a bill proposal for an “ACT to provide certain rights and privileges for older persons’’ in order to ensure health, economic reliefs and protection for their social and civil rights.

“We are using the elder abuse awareness day to raise awareness about the millions of older adults who experience elder abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation.

“We enjoined everyone to use the new slogan “I will say no to all forms of elder abuse, emotional, financial, verbal or physical.

“I will say “Old Age is a Blessing” will not call an Old Person a witch, respect my elders and greet them respectfully “I will give up my seat for an Elder allow an elder go first on lined queue legally established rights and privileges for Older Persons in order to ensure health and economic relief and protection for their social and civil rights.

“I will contact and visit my aged parents or grandparents, avoid the use of unruly language towards an Elder and will say elders are senior citizens who built our communities and nation.

“I will want my parents to age gracefully and not abused will eat right, and will be old one day and will expect not to be abused,’’ he said.

Ajoku, therefore, urged the Federal Government to fast track the social security act which by itself is a poverty safety net for the older persons to reduce their sufferings.

He also advised that health care systems at rural levels be improved upon especially the health-care clinics.

He added that gerontology should be thought in tertiary institutions to prepare the youths for ageing as well as to teach them on how to respect and treat ageing parents.

He lauded the regular campaigns by NOA/Ministry of Information and urged them to continue in order to educate and create continuous awareness of older persons’ plights.

Ajoku, however, called on government at all levels to endeavor to pay their regularly pensions. (NAN)

