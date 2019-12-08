World Diabetes Day: Bauchi speaker calls for combined efforts in tackling epidemic

  1. Home
By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi

Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman has called on the government, medical practitioners and stakeholders in healthcare delivery to consolidate efforts towards fighting the diabetes epidemic in Bauchi State.

Suleiman, who made the call during the commemoration of World Diabetes Day held yesterday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi, lamented how diabetes sufferers face difficulties in getting medications, adjusting to a healthier lifestyle and adhering to recommendations made by their doctors due to low financial strength.

Suleiman therefore urged the state government, Non-governmental organizations and donor agencies to come up with policies that will ease the hardship faced by diabetics.

