World Cup: Cameroon face inquiry, possible action after England defeat

Cameroon face an inquiry and possible disciplinary action from soccer authorities after a series of incidents in their 3-0 defeat by England in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Cameroon players furiously protested refereeing decisions and twice delayed the game while appearing to consider leaving the contest.

The ill-tempered match also included an incident where Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan.

FIFA’s disciplinary body is likely to look, as part of its routine reviews of matches, at some of the incidents.

While Isha Johansen, the chair of the women’s football committee for the African Football Confederation (CAF) said her body will be opening an inquiry.

“Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“The match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women’s football but African football on the whole,” said Johansen, who is also President of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

“It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance,” she added in a statement.

