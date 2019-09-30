World Bank says Akwa Ibom best performing state in South-South

ADVERTISEMENT

The World Bank has described Akwa Ibom State as the best performing state in the South-South region during the 2019 fiscal year by the World Bank Project Implementation.

World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Africa Region, Rachid Banmessaoud said this in a Commendable Performance letter addressed to the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banmessaoud who congratulated the Akwa Ibom State government for also being recognised by the World Bank Task Team Leaders on its performance in project implementation said the commitment of Governor Udom Emmanuel earned the state the award.

“This is to appreciate your state’s participation in the just concluded Nigeria Portfolio Performance Awards ceremony hosted by the World Bank Country Office in Abuja, and to congratulate you on your states’s commendable performance which led to winning first position, as the best performing state under the South-South Region.

“The event recognised the performance of project implementation teams across the states and Federal institutions.

“Through this event and award, we also believe Akwa Ibom State will significantly improve the overall momentum in the implementations of projects in the State,” he said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App