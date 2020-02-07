World Bank engages contractors on due process

ADVERTISEMENT

World Bank has concluded a three-day training for contractors on social and environmental concerns in the execution of the Multi-Sectoral Crisis Recovery Project (MCRP) in Yobe State.

Dr Francis Nwabofor, the MCRP-Social Development Specialist, disclosed that the workshop was aimed at providing a comprehensive understanding of the social and environmental requirements applied to projects it was funding.

He said overall the training has provided a broad coverage of environmental and social issues including transparency, non – discrimination, social inclusion, public participation and accountability.

Nwabofor added that the training was also designed to ensure strict adherence to the contract agreements.

Briefing Journalist shortly after the training, the MCRP Communication specialist in the state, Shuaibu Maidala said the training would ensure that the beneficiaries of such projects and their environments were protected from the potential adverse impacts of the projects.

According to him, the participants were drawn from cross section of the contractors, construction firms and specialists from different fields.

