World Bank APPEALS to boost ginger farming

The Commissioner of Agriculture in Kaduna State, Hajiya Halima Lawal has said that ginger is one of the three main commodities that the world bank sponsored Agro Processing Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement Support (APPEALS) is focused on.

The commissioner who made this known at a stakeholders’ engagement with ginger farmers at Kachia, also mentioned maize and dairy products as the other two commodities that APPEALS is supporting.

Hajiya Halima pointed out that attention of world bank on the commodity further highlights the importance of ginger production to socio-economic development in Kaduna State.

The interaction which took place in Kachia, headquarters of Kachia local government area, had stakeholders from Kagarko, Jaba, Zangon Kataf, Kaura and Sanga local government areas.

The Commissioner also informed stakeholders of the Ginger Value Chain development sub-committee, which has been set up to address all issues ginger production and processing.

Speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabiu Sani advised ginger farmers and stakeholders to form co-operatives, not just for obtaining loans, but for cohesiveness and problem solving.

On his part, Dr Yahaya Ahmed, the State Project Co-Ordinator of APPEALS revealed that the sum of $100million has been committed to execution of the project for a period of four years,

According to him, ginger farmers are registered and trained on the use of machinery for washing, drying and slicing of ginger.

Dr Ahmed said that the project would give grants to ginger farmers in co-operative groups, stressing that all co-operatives must have female members, or else the applications would be declined.

He further said that applications can be submitted at the APPEALS office, Bida Road, Kaduna.

