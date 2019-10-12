World Bank APPEALS project targets 10,000 direct jobs In Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaduna State deputy governor Hadiza Balarabe said the World Bank’s Agro- Processing, Productivity Enhancement and Livelihood Improvement support (APPEALS) project could provide up to 10,000 direct jobs to farmers and residents in Kaduna.

She explained that the partnership with the World Bank is to transit agriculture from subsistence to commercially viable and market-oriented business and attract investment into the sector to create jobs and improve standard of living of the people.

Balarabe, while inaugurating the Grievance Redress Committee, GRC, under the APPEAL Project in the state said each of the value chains has high potentials for market driven sustainable development in the State.

“The Project is a needed imperative to improve agricultural production, ensure food security, job creation and economic development in beneficiary states and the country.

“The committee is an important element needed for the successful implementation of APPEALS Project in Kaduna State. As a critical component of this project.

” This Grievance Redress Committee will provide a mechanism for quick intervention in resolving any dispute and challenges that may affect the implementation of this laudable program that seeks to change the fortunes of thousands of beneficiaries in the state,” she said.

Earlier, the state Project Coordinator, Dr. Yahaya Abdulhadi Aminu said GRC is a key strategy of addressing issues, concerns, problems, perceived or actual, that an individual or a community may raise.

