Workers’ welfare guaranteed under my watch — Buni

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday assured that within the limits of resources available, his administration would continue to do everything necessary to ensure workers’ welfare.

Speaking at the Government House in Damaturu yesterday during a courtesy visit by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Buni said he expected that in return, workers would continue to work harder and contribute even more to the development of the state.

He said in keeping with the economic policies of the APC-led government, his administration would continue to take every possible measure that would ensure workers’ welfare and the welfare of the generality of people across the state.

He said having implemented the new minimum wage of N30, 000, his administration’s worker-friendly policy would continue to ensure that civil servants get their salaries, pensions and gratuities regularly and consistently.

He called on the NLC to show greater understanding and support as Nigeria navigated through these “very fiscally and economically difficult times” caused by the impact of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

“As an oil producing nation ourselves, our revenue flows from oil sales have also dropped. It seems reasonable to suggest, therefore, that for the foreseeable future, the amount of money that could be available to government for service delivery would be affected too. Second, the significant drop in oil revenues would naturally force a re-ordering of priorities and would compel government, both at the federal and state levels, to look inward and to seek to diversify our revenue sources.”

He said his government would consider the NLC’s requests for land for the National Housing Scheme and consider it in the distribution of the proposed 3,000 housing units.

