Workers’ welfare, FG’s topmost priority – Head of Service

The acting Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan, has said that the welfare of workers and industrial harmony remain the Federal Government’s topmost priority, which has translated into the accelerated implementation of the new minimum wage.

Yemi-Esan disclosed this during the 2019 meeting of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council in Yenagoa, noting also that the constant negotiations also lead to the prompt resolution of issues between government and labour.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Evelyn Ngige, the federal civil service boss assured on sustaining the welfare package for the workforce to boost their morale in the service.

She said: “We uphold the importance of the negotiating council in high esteem in using its negotiating instrument to resolve various issues on welfare and working conditions of public servants.

“From the record available to me when I assumed office and my interactions with frontline officers and other relevant stakeholders on employees industrial relation matters, it is established that most industrial unrests in the public service could largely be attributable to lack of effective communication between employers and employees.

Therefore, there is need for both government and trade unions to continuously collaborate and embrace the principle of collective bargaining and mutual respect in order to achieve and sustain industrial peace and harmony in the service,” Dr Ngige said.

Governor Seriake Dickson, while declaring the meeting open, promised to continuously implement policies and programmes to enhance workers welfare.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Kemela Okara, the governor said his administration has sanitised the state public service and made it one of the most vibrant in the country.

