Workers picket FCT waterboard [video]

Some of the workers were singing ”With Nahuce, no integrity in FCT WATER BOARD.”

Engr Ahmad Aliyu Nahuce is the General Manager of the FCT Water Board.

Workers lament that Nahuce is over 35 years in Government service, hence, he should go and allow others to grow.”

They demand that Nahuce be suspended from office because it’s illegal for him to operate as he’s been arraigned by the EFCC.

Workers pulled their shoes to observe special prayers for corrupt officials in the FCT waterboard.

The protest, which was organised under the umbrella body of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE), grounded activities at the organisation, in Abuja on Tuesday.