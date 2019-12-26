Workbarn to help 500 young Nigerians secure Jobs by 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Workbarn Consulting, a human resources and management consulting firm, has kick started a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative which aims to guide individuals to align their career goals for professional success.

Tagged ‘CareerBanters With Ifeadi’, the initiative is the brainchild of Ifeadi Anigbogu, a human resources, advocacy and management professional.

The first edition of the initiative was held recently in Lagos.

‘CareerBanters With Ifeadi’ played host to over 30 young professionals who experienced intensive practical coaching sessions on how to get jobs and excel in their careers.

Speaking on the initiative, the convener, Ifeadi Anigbogu said: “Having been in the recruitment space for long, I understand the talent needs of organizations and the needs of jobseekers. Sometimes, young professionals miss out on great job opportunities because they lack guidance. ‘CareerBanters With Ifeadi’ exists to support them through practical coaching by seasoned HR and hiring professionals to show them exactly what to do to get jobs and excel on the jobs.”

Some of the professionals at the event that coached the participants: Temitope Oyadele, Learning and Development Manager, Nestle Nigeria; Chigbo Okeke, Head of Business, Avant Halogen and Flora Gabtnoy, from the Centre for Global Enterprise.

Other career coaches present were Linda Ahaneku, Head, Human Resources, AgroMall Discovery and Extension Services; Kayode Kolade, Country Manager (Operations & Strategy), TLScontact, Raphael Abiodun Akinte, Assistant Learning and Talent Manager, Africa, PZ Cussons and Clara Ugbor, Founder, TuneUp Human Capital Development Limited

Speaking further on the initiative, Ifeadi said: “CareerBanters With Ifeadi aims to help 500 young Nigerians understand how to secure good jobs and excel on the jobs in 2020.

