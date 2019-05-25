Work with state governors to secure Nigeria, Secondus tells Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to work with state governors and other stakeholders to secure the nation.

A statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi said Secondus in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital at a victory thanksgiving service by Governor Neysom Wike asked the federal and state governments to advance fresh strategies aimed at tackling the worsening security situation in the country.

Secondus said the security challenges were overwhelming the government because “it detached from the people through its isolationist system of governance.”

Secondus said, “You cannot isolate the people you govern and expect to get the necessary cooperation and support needed to tackle issues like security.

“That’s why they must try to carry the state governors along if they hope to decisively tackle the security challenges.”

On Rivers governorship election, Secondus said, “They were in Abuja, playing God, sending military saying it will never happen but they forgot that nobody can surmount the army of God.”

The PDP helmsman commended the people of Rivers state for standing up in defence of democracy, pointing out that the supreme sacrifice of deaths and other stress they were subjected to during the election cannot be in vain.

