Work towards resolving Edo, Ondo crises, Bulama tasked

A member of the 2015 APC Presidential Campaign Council from Yobe State, Ibrahim Mohammed Jirgi, has tasked the newly appointed National Secretary of the party, Waziri Bulama, to use his wealth of experience in addressing the crises in Edo and Ondo states.

Jirgi urged Bulama to bring harmony in the states under contention for the APC to win the forthcoming governorship elections in the two states.

With his exposure, he said Bulama has the capacity to support other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to halt the crises rocking the party in Edo, Ondo and other states.

