Woods to skip Mexico City WGC event

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods will not play next week’s World Golf Championships (WGC) event in Mexico City.

His name was the most prominent of several big names missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.

World No 2 Brooks Koepka, and former No 1s Justin Rose and Jason Day are also skipping the event, along with Americans Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler and Swede Henrik Stenson.

Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship in his debut at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year.

But he has scrapped the event, which has no cut, from his increasingly sparing schedule as he focuses more than ever on the four major championships.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The 44-year-old will defend his Masters title in April as he chases the all-time record of 18 major titles held by Jack Nicklaus. Woods has won 15 – five Masters, four PGA Championships, three US Opens and three British Opens.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App