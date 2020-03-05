Woods headlines finalists for Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger Woods headlined the list of 10 finalists the World Golf Hall of Fame’s selection committee will consider for its Class of 2021, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

With 15 major victories among his 82 PGA Tour wins, Woods easily surpasses the criteria for consideration which require male competitors to have 15 or more victories or at least two wins at the four majors and The Players Championship.

The path for Woods to be in the Class of 2021 was cleared in January when the Florida-based World Golf Hall of Fame lowered its age to be eligible for induction to 45 years old from 50. Woods turns 45 in December.

Among the other nominees are Padraig Harrington, Johnny Farrell, Tom Weiskopf, Susie Maxwell, Beverly Hanson, Sandra Palmer and Dottie Pepper.

Former PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem and amateur golfer Marion Hollins are finalists in the contributor category.

