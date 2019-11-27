Women protest in Benue community over missing genitals

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Agasha community of Guma local government area in Benue state on Wednesday protested over alleged missing genital organs of at least 17 people in the vicinity.

Daily Trust gathered from the villagers that some persons including male and female in the community have unexplainably lost their genitals within a space of one month.

A villager in the area alleged that the private parts of the complainants were missing following the activities of some suspected ritualists within the community, saying that after a Parish Priest of St. Michael’s Catholic Parish in Agasha prayed for them, the organs were restored.

But, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Guma LGA, Anthony Shawon, told our correspondent by telephone that there were no evidence to justify the claims of missing organs.

“I was there (Agasha) two days ago and held meetings with the traditional rulers, elders, youths and women groups among others of the community about this matter.

“They brought 14 people whose organs were allegedly missing from a Catholic church where they were now receiving prayers for restoration.

“And I asked the Reverend Father if he had confirmed that their genitals were missing and the Father said he hasn’t inspected them but praying for them. I then physically inspected two of them and found their manhood intact.

“I don’t know what this is all about. In fact, I’m not involved. Maybe they are reasoning spiritually.

“None of the women making the claims agreed to be inspected. We have held series of meeting even today (Wednesday) with the elders.

“I’m told that five members of the community who they (villagers) are suspecting have been arrested as we speak and taken to the police headquarters. But, there are no evidence to justify these missing manhood,” the LG chairman said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Catherine Anene, through a text message stated, “a report of disappearance of genital organs at Agasha was received. Agasha was visited but there was nobody with that case.”

