Women outnumber men at Open University – Prof. Okebukola

*as varsity offers Artificial Intelligence, PhD in Law

The chairman, Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Peter Okebukola, on Thursday said more women are enrolling at the university than men.

He made the remark shortly after a council meeting in Abuja.

He said the university has the largest enrolment so far with 550,000 students out of which women have outnumbered men.

He said “the figures for second semester registration by zone show that 58% of those taking examination in NOUN are female. This is commendable as it provides women with an opportunity for gaining world-class education at their place and pace.”

He said there was increase in enrolment of inmates in correctional facilities adding that two repentant members of the insurgent group, Boko Haram, have enrolled for degree programmes.

He said the council has approved new undergraduate programmes in International Relations, French, and Development studies.

Also postgraduate programmes were introduced including PhD and master’s in Mass Communication, Law, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Master of International Law and Diplomacy as well as Msc in Cyber Security, Public Health and PGD in Economics.

He said the Government of Belarus has requested the permission of NOUN to hold an education fair in December.

Meanwhile, NOUN’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abadalla Uba Adamu, said the university is in talks with stakeholders to ensure that law graduates attend Law School.

He noted that the university has also approved the appointment of Professor Uduma Orji Uduma as new Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics.

