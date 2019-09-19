Women ministry should tackle women oppression

ADVERTISEMENT

Since Dame Pauline Tallen was appointed Minister of Women Affairs, Nigerian women have been jubilant. They are hopeful that with Tallen, they will feel a new air. Nigerian women are optimistic about tackling the challenges that have always held them and reduced them to second class. The women believe that now is time for them to take their rightful place in Nigeria. It therefore behooves Dame Tallen to live up to expectations. Indeed, by the political space Tallen has traversed, she should be able to make the women proud.

Apart from attaining the highest order for the laity, she has garnered quite a huge experience on the political turf. She was Minister of State for Science and Technology in the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo. She was also Deputy Governor in her home state, Plateau when Jonah Jang was governor. As Deputy Governor, she proved to be a woman of strength. That same character is needed now for the betterment of the women ministry and women generally. From her words, so far, Tallen shows that she can do a lot for women.

It is really sad that even in the third millennium, women are generally discriminated against. They are denied education opportunities. They are consigned to excruciating poverty and subjected to exploitation. The women ministry is among those considered less “juicy”. It is a ministry with low budgetary allocation.

A couple of months ago the President of the Court of Appeal, Hon Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa was made to rescue herself from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Bulkachuwa revealed that her “offence” was her gender. She expressed concern that such would follow another female jurist.

Tallen, with her wealth of experience in administration, should tackle things like this. She can start by making Plateau women happy and then extend to the entire Nigerian women. She should take care of her home.

Tallen should leave no stone unturned in tackling women under representation. Women who are due for appointment should not be denied what are due for them. She should not be contended being a mere addition to the small number of women in power but rather work towards helping women to rise.

Wherever a woman is undermined, she should take up the challenge and clear the obstacles. This should not be limited to the public space. She should equally look into happenings in the private sector where women are suffering.

Tallen should develop a plan to work with women friendly groups as well as women who are dedicated to the cause of women. She should encourage women to support women. She should make women to put aside pettiness and needless jealousy that becloud women’s issues and chart a new course.

The most highly placed women in Nigeria today are the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, the wife of the Vice President Dilapo Osinbajo, the President of the Court of Appeal, Bulkachuwa, and of course our amiable Tallen. The First Lady has shown great commitment to helping women. We may recall that in June, the First Lady held a dinner in honour of women in military organisations for demonstrating skills during the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

This is unprecedented. It clearly shows that women who are prepared to work for the fatherland will get their rewards now. Tallen can therefore move mountains if she works closely with the First Lady. After all, we have known Tallen as close ally of the First Lady. She should leverage on this acquaintance and cut big deals for women.

Tallen should take inventory of all women occupying top leadership positions in Nigeria. She should identify obstacles to their work and progress and decisively deal with them. By this, the women themselves will see the need to help fellow women and take up such responsibilities in their localities. This is very important because there is always the claim that women are petty and are against themselves. The minister should put an end to this.

Tallen might experiment by assembling women in her home state and begin the process of dealing with women pettiness. If it turns out to be positive, it will become a model to be executed nationwide.

What is more? Tallen should endeavour to make women who merit appointment in positions of power get them unhindered. She should be prepared to bring her might against anyone who attempts or conspires to deny a woman her rightful place.

A society that gives women their due surely prospers. The Western world we admire has advanced because women there are free.

Finally, I would like to bring to the minister’s notice that women in her home state, especially in Shendam local council are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for considering their sister worthy of this task bestowed upon her. As they pray for her success, they are hopeful that she will be their light, pillar, motivator and role model.

Dama’an wrote from Jos, Plateau State

