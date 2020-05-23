Women miners call for prosecution of illegal miners

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of Women in Mining in Nigeria, Engr. Janet Adeyemi, has called for the prosecution of illigal Chinese miners who were recently arrested in Osun and Zamfara states.

The illegal miners comprising 17 Chinese and 10 locals including a traditional ruler were alleged to be mining gold in the states without the required documents, but claimed to have been permitted by a monarch.

Adeyemi in a statement said it is sabotage not to hand over the illegal miners to the federal government for prosecution. “Mining is still the exclusive right of the federal government. The states should not run foul.”

