Women lack of endurance, a major cause of divorce-Lawyer

An Ilorin based legal practitioner, Mr Sharafa Omotosho, on Thursday identified women reluctance to endure, as a major cause of high rate of divorce in Nigeria.

Omotosho, stated this in Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), advising women to change the attitude of rushing to court to seek redress on every slightest marital challenges.

He noted that the trend for women claiming equal rights and authorities with men in the house have destroyed many homes.

“In many homes today, wife rival husband on who has the final say in their union, unlike in the olden days when our mothers endure a lot in marriage. Even when their husband misbehaves, they think twice and endure.

“They don’t rush to elders council or court to seek divorce unlike today’s women.

”Divorce is gradually becoming a norm in our present day society. Our Women emulate foreign countries to seek divorce on slightest mistake from men. They see court as the best place to settle marital crisis.

”We need to respect our culture by not seeing divorce as a way of life and I will like to advise our women to stop rushing to court for divorce,” Omotosho said.

The Lawyer, however called on couples to be tolerant and learn to manage each other as nobody is perfect.

He also advised men to be responsible and stop maltreating their wives, saying: “Your wife is not a slave, therefore, treat her special with love and care and let safe our society from indiscriminate divorce,” he said. (NAN)

