Women enlightened on protecting business assets, family

Women entrepreneurs have been urged to insure their business assets and families against both natural and physical disasters.

The regional Head, KBL insurance, Mrs Janet Abalaka, stated this while speaking on ‘Protection of Business Assets and Family’ at a one-day seminar organised by Necas Network of Entrepreneurial Women (NNEW) in Abuja recently.

“If your company car is involved in an accident, they get your car fixed and that of the third party. It’s amazing the benefits of insurance and it breaks my heart that Nigerian women do not partake in this gesture. You cannot be a business woman in Nigeria and not have insurance cover,” she said.

She urged women entrepreneurs in agriculture to take advantage of agri-insurance and insure their crops and livestock against any unforeseen incident that could cripple their business.

On ‘Tips to Safeguard Business and Family from Unsavoury Element’, the Personal Assistant to the AIG in charge of Zone 7, SP Ogbonnaya Nwota, said entrepreneurs should run background checks on all their staff before employment.

He urged them take note of details and always give information of their whereabouts to their close associates and family members.

Speaking on protecting properties from fire disaster, a representative of the FCT Fire Service, Mr Anyam Barnabas, said entrepreneurs must do all they can to protect their buildings, equipment and employees from fire disasters.

The vice chair of NNEW, Abuja chapter and MD of Gambara Nigeria Limited, Mrs Zanna Ibrahim, said: “We know that protecting our businesses is very key, so that we can save the money we may have made from them.

“So, today, we have different stakeholders who have told us about how to protect our businesses and the wealth we have created over time,” she said.

