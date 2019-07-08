Women decry continued closure of Bauchi assembly

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of women groups under the aegis of Women Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Viable Democratic Gains (WCSPVDG) in Bauchi State has advised members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly against prolonged closure of the assembly due to crises.

Leader of the group, Hajiya Addaji Mohammed, made the call at the weekend while speaking at the end a one-day meeting organised by the group to discuss issues affecting Bauchi State and the nation which was held in Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

She called on the lawmakers to put the interest of the state first and do all they could to resolve their differences, support the speaker and move forward.

Hajiya Addaji lamented the hasty abolishing of the law empowering the state government to investigate and recover public funds and property looted by any citizen of the state and other “infamous laws” passed under the stewardship of the immediate past speaker.

ADVERTISEMENT

She, therefore, urged well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders in and outside Bauchi State to intervene and ensure that peace was restored in the state assembly for the development of the state.

She commended Gov. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for the policies he re-introduced on assumption of office, including environmental sanitation.

She also advised the federal and state governments to make laws that would give the traditional institution a role in the constitution in order to protect its integrity.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App