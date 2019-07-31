Women coalition alleges harassment, intimidation in Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

Women in Imo State, under the aegis of Coalition of Women Rights Defenders and Peace, (CWRDP), has expressed regret over the “incessant molestation, physical abuse, harassment and intimidation of women by the members of the Emeka Ihedioha-led government.

The women specifically frowned at the activities of the Jasper Ndubuaku-led committee on the recovery of government property, which they alleged had targeted women.

Reading their communique in Owerri on Wednesday, the leader of the coalition, Mrs. Lilian Nkem Enyi, alleged that physical attacks on immediate past appointees of Imo government, including former commissioners, serving female members of the Imo State House of Assembly and past local government chairpersons.

The coalition referred to the alleged slapping of the daughter of the immediate past governor, Uloma Nwosu, by a member of the recovery team and appealed to the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, to save them from constant harassment.

She said: “For the past five weeks or thereabouts, virtually all female opposition politicians in Imo State and in indeed our little children have continued to live in perpetual fear, agony and trepidation as a result of the unholy and unprecedented molestation, harassment and intimidation of our people, especially women by governor Ihedioha’s commissioned myriad committee.”

The communique further noted that the governor “has shown disheartening disregard for women in Imo especially and the nation in general” by his continued silence on the matter.

The women also demonstrated on the streets of Owerri carrying placards with various inscriptions.

Some of the placards carried by the women read “First lady, Aisha Buhari, please rescue Imo women, Imo women deserve peace and protection”.

Reacting to the allegation, Ndubuaku described them as “tissues of lies.”

He said: ” How is it possible to slap Uloma Nwosu when she had many security aides around her. “

