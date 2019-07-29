Women centre calls for patience on female representation in government

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director-General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mary Ekpere-Eta has called on women to be patient over the number of female ministerial nominees by President Muhammed Buhari.

In a statement from NCWD, Ekpere-Eta who described the appointment, as the first step, said the president is fulfilling his promise to see that 35 per cent of women are represented in government, as contained in the National Gender Policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council urged women not to despair over observations that female nominations represent about 16 per cent of the Federal Executive Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

She commended the President for selecting the seven women among his nominees while adding that there are other high ranking positions in government through which the President can bring in more qualified women.

“I join other stakeholders in the push for women empowerment to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating women for positions in his cabinet. I congratulate our sisters who are nominees and state my confidence they will perform credibly in whichever ministry they are posted.”

“Mr President announced his support for 35 per cent representation for women when the office of the First Lady, the NCWD and other critical stakeholders hosted the national female aspirants’ summit last year and he has commenced with keeping his words by appointing seven outstanding women as members of his cabinet.”

She called on women to exercise patience and continue to support the President adding that this is because he is only starting his second term and with time, he will make more appointments to add to the number of female heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“It is safe to say that with some women already heading important agencies, along with the upcoming female ministers, as well as women who will be appointed into various important positions, the President will achieve 35 percent representation before 2023.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App