Women behind success of leaders – Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari, has said that women are behind the successes of leaders including presidents.

The First Lady, who spoke during the Women in Logistics and Transport (WILAT), Nigeria 2019 annual conference and award night in Abuja on Friday, with the theme, “Strong Together Professionally – Driving the Industry’s Contribution to Economic and Social Prosperity”, said women would go places if they keep supporting one another.

“There must be hope for women in this country. A lot of men take advantage of us when they see us fighting with one another. I appreciate you and the love that you share and I promise to always be there for you whenever you need any assistance,” she said.

Represented by a ministerial nominee, Pauline Tallen, the First Lady said if women love themselves and encourage one another, Nigeria will get it right.

Mrs Buhari who said she has heard a lot about WILAT’s contributions to women development and what they are doing to improve the country, especially in the area of transportation, lauded the women for their efforts.

The founder, WILAT Nigeria, Aisha Ali-Ibrahim, said mentoring, empowerment, leadership, entrepreneurship and corporate social responsibility are their core values as group, adding that they have been able to impact women and the younger ones through these five strategic modes.

She said they train women on leadership skills acquisitions and also encourage their entrepreneurial skills.

The new president, WILAT, Folake Soji-George, who said they would improve on the legacies of the founder, added that they would continue to mentor and support women.

