Women basketball league sponsor, Zenith Bank hails victorious D’Tigress

The sponsor of the annual Women Basketball League, Zenith Bank, has hailed Nigeria’s women national basketball team, D’Tigress, for retaining the FIBA Afrobasket Championship on Sunday in Dakar, Senegal.

D’Tigress defeated Senegal 60-55 in a keenly contested final to win their fourth title.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, expressed delight over the fighting spirit of the Nigeria’s Women basketball team especially in the final.

Onyeagwu noted that it was heart-warming to see the team win all games at the continental basketball fiesta.

He said “We congratulate the team because of the consistency displayed. It is not easy to beat a team playing at home in any final match and that was what D’Tigress did in spite of the huge fans behind the Senegalese side at the arena.

“The ladies have proved themselves as true champions of Africa and we are so proud of this. Winning the trophy back-to-back is particularly exciting.

“As sponsors of the Nigerian Women League, we believe we are part of this success story because some of the players from the league feature in the national team.”

An example of Onyeagwu’s remark is D’Tigress forward, Evelyn Akhator, who was a product of the Zenith Bank Basketball League. She emerged as one of the most outstanding players at the 2019 Afrobasket Championship.

Apart from Akhator, other D’Tigress players like Captain Evleyn Akhator, Promise Amukamara, Ezinne Kalu, Nkechi Akasiki, Nkem Akaraiwe, Upe Atosu and Chioma Udeaja all featured in the Zenith bank sponsored Nigerian Women basketball league.

