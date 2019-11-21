Women affairs ministry vows to improve wellbeing of children

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad has promised to improve the living standard of children under the care of the ministry.

A statement from the ministry, signed by its Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi, said that the commissioner made the disclosure during a familiarization visit to Nassarawa children’s home, Torrey Home, Tudun Maliki and Juvenile home, Goron Dutse.

Dr Zahra’u called on the good people of the state to appreciate the efforts of the Kano state government by contributing their quota in improving the lives of the children.

In a related development, members of the Association of Women Farmers, led by its Chairperson, Malama Sidiya Sharif, have congratulated the commissioner on her new appointment.

In her response, the commissioner assured that more programmes and projects through the present administration to empower women in the state would commence soon.

