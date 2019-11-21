  1. Home
  2. Kano Chronicles
  3. Women affairs ministry vows to improve wellbeing of children
ADVERTISEMENT

Women affairs ministry vows to improve wellbeing of children

By Ummul-Khair Bello Yunus Published Date

Kano state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Zahra’u Muhammad has promised to improve the living standard of children under the care of the ministry.

A statement from the ministry, signed by its Public Relations Officer, Hadiza Namadi, said that the commissioner made the disclosure during a familiarization visit to Nassarawa children’s home, Torrey Home, Tudun Maliki and Juvenile home, Goron Dutse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Zahra’u called on the good people of the state to appreciate the efforts of the Kano state government by contributing their quota in improving the lives of the children.

In a related development, members of the Association of Women Farmers, led by its Chairperson, Malama Sidiya Sharif, have congratulated the commissioner on her new appointment.

In her response, the commissioner assured that more programmes and projects through the present administration to empower women in the state would commence soon.

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.