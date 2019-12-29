Woman stabs ex-lover to death for refusing to buy their son Christmas cloth

ADVERTISEMENT

A female private school teacher in Lagos, Jacinta Igboke, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing her ex-lover, simply identified as Ani, for refusing to buy Christmas cloths for their 18-month old son.

Daily Trust gathered that the estranged lover was to get married to another lady on January 4, 2020.

Our reporter learnt that the woman had an 18-month-old son outside wedlock for the man, but whose parents objected to her relationship with their son, as they wanted him to marry someone from their village in Enugu state.

According to the suspect, her ex-lover has not been performing his duties over their child.

She said the police had at one time told him to give her N10,000 monthly for the upkeep of the child; saying all appeals for him to take good care of the child fell on deaf ears.

As Christmas approached, Igboke asked the deceased to give her money to buy clothes and shoes for their child, but he refused.

It was learnt that she got angry that Ani could not pay for the child’s Christmas clothes but was seen spending on his forthcoming wedding.

She disclosed that last Tuesday (Christmas eve), she went to his shop at Ojo Road, Satellite Town area of Lagos state to demand money to buy a pair of shoes for their son as she couldn’t raise the money herself.

While in his shop, an argument ensued. According to her, the deceased pushed her just as she picked up a knife in self-defense. “I didn’t know when I stabbed him,” she said.

The spokesperson of Lagos police command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Sunday.

“She is in custody at the Homicide section of the State CID, Yaba. Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court soon,” he said.

