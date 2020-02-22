Woman sentenced to death for pushing husband to death

ADVERTISEMENT

A Kano High Court presided over by Justice A. T. Badamasi yesterday sentenced a 35-year-old housewife, Rashida Sa’idu, to death by hanging for pushing her husband, Dr. Adamu Ali, from a one-store building during a fight, resulting in his death.

Ali was a lecturer at the Federal College of Education, Kano.

Mrs. Saidu was last year charged to court for killing her husband over a phone conversation with a person she suspected to be his girlfriend.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs. Maryam Jibrin, proved to the court that the woman shoved her husband off a storey building during a fight, as a result of which he broke his neck and was confirmed dead on arrival at a hospital on Feb.25, 2019 in their matrimonial home at Dorayi Quarters.

“In the process of engaging in a fight, she pushed her husband from the stairs to his death,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The prosecution produced four witnesses to prove its case against her. However, the woman, through her lawyer, Illiya Dauda, denied the charge and proceeded to produce two witnesses to counter the allegation.

Justice Badamasi averred that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, and that the woman was pivotal to the death of her 56-year-old husband, and therefore sentenced her to death by hanging.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App