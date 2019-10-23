Woman seeks end to 19-year-old marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old woman, Felicia Kobindi Okoli, has asked an Igando, Lagos, customary court to dissolve her 19-year-old marriage to her husband, Mr Fetus Okoli, for alleged lack of care and infidelity.

Felicia, a resident of No. 1, Ayejelu Street, Abaranje-Ikotun, Lagos, said Okoli had been assaulting her since they got married.

She said, “We stayed together for 14 years. He impregnated a lady beside our house who has a baby for him and he packed out of the home and started living with another woman.

“I have tried to resolve our disagreement because I didn’t want a broken home. But I can’t bring him back home. I returned the N200 bride price to him and he collected it. After that, we were supposed to go to the village, but he did not come. An old man in the village said I have to show him evidence that my husband and I had divorced, otherwise either me or my children would die. I called my husband to inform him, but he said he wasn’t around to answer anybody. That is the reason why I want the court to assist me. There is no more love between us. I do not love him anymore. I have been paying our children’s school fees. He does not even give us food allowance. I want the court to dissolve our marriage so that I can go home and do the right thing.”

The respondent did not appear in court. The court president, Barrister Koledoye Festus Adeniyi, adjourned the matter till November 7, 2019.

